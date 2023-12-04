Cyclone Michaung: Red Alert In Tamil Nadu, Severe Waterlogging In Chennai, Airport Closed

New Delhi: Due to the impact of the intense cyclonic storm Michaung, Tamil Nadu is currently experiencing continuous rainfall. The challenges for the coastal regions in the southern state are anticipated to escalate further as the cyclonic storm is expected to strengthen, leading to additional heavy downpours over the next 2-3 days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that on December 5, heavy rainfall is expected at most locations in North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The IMD also predicts the likelihood of extremely heavy downpour in the region within the next 24 hours.

Cyclone Michaung: IMD Issues Red Alert For Tamil Nadu

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, forecasting substantial to extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet districts. IMD indicates the likelihood of extremely heavy rain in specific locations within the Tiruvallur district. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Vellore, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai districts.

According to the Met Department's predictions, there is a forecast of heavy downpours at specific locations in Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu on December 5.

Cyclone Michaung: Severe Waterlogging in Chennai Amid Heavy Rainfall

Chennai is currently grappling with extensive waterlogging due to continuous rainfall, leading to the inundation of subways in the district. Residents have taken to social media platforms, particularly X, to share video clips illustrating the flooded roads amidst the relentless downpour. Users have also posted videos depicting uprooted trees and roads collapsing in various parts of Chennai. Numerous clips showcasing the Chennai Airport runway submerged in rainwater are circulating on the microblogging site.

In the view of cyclone warning and heavy rainfall alert, Tamil Nadu has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices, including the offices of public undertakings and corporations, boards, banks, and financial institutions in the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

In response to the warning issued by the Meteorological Department, the Chennai airport authority has declared the closure of the airfield, and it will to remain shut until 9 am tomorrow. "Airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 0900 hrs IST tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions", said the Chennai airport authority in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, as many as five people have been killed in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu's Chennai amid heavy rain due to cyclone Michaung, according to an official statement by the Chennai police.