हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Yaas

Cyclone Yaas: Know what it means and how cyclonic storms are named

The term Yaas has been suggested by Oman, which refers to ‘a tree that has a good fragrance’.

Cyclone Yaas: Know what it means and how cyclonic storms are named
File Photo

New Delhi: A cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ is likely to brew over the Bay of Bengal in less than 24 hours. It is predicted to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

The IMD has predicted Cyclone Yaas will likely be as severe as Cyclone Amphan, which had hit Odisha and West Bengal in May 2020. 

What does ‘Yaas’ mean? 

The term Yaas has been suggested by Oman, which refers to ‘a tree that has a good fragrance’. 'Yaas' is said to have originated from the Persian language and it means Jasmin in English.

How are cyclones named?

The naming of cyclones is done by the World Meteorological Organisation/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (WMO/ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC). 

A panel of 13 countries name the cyclones in the region. These countries include India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. The cyclone names are given by counties on a rotation basis in the region.

 If a cyclone is particularly deadly or costly, then its name changes and replaced by another.

Generally, the name list for the cylone is extended by the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHS) of the WMO members of a specific region. Then, the respective tropical cyclone regional bodies decide on the name during their annual or biennial sessions.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cyclone YaasCyclone yaas 2021CycloneStorm
Next
Story

India reports over 2.40 lakh new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 3 lakh with 3,741 fresh fatalities

Must Watch

PT2M15S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day