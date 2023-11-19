New Delhi: The Indian Men's cricket team led by Captain Rohit Sharma that qualified for the ICC World Cup 2023 unbeaten in the tournament lost its final game against Australia on Sunday. As the 'Men in Blue' lost the chance to lift the Cricket World Cup Trophy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on X (formerly Twitter) and lauded the efforts of the team and in the tournament and said that the team has brought immense pride to the nation.

"Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," wrote PM Modi. The Prime Minister, who joined over 1 lakh fans in Ahmedabad to support the Indian cricket team, extended congratulations to the ICC World Cup 2023 winner, Australia, for securing the trophy for the sixth time in history. The PM also complemented Travis Head for his remarkable innings as garnered 137 runs for Australia out of the total target of 241.

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," wrote PM on X.

Australia defeated India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad by 6 wickets after the Men in Blue posted a target of 240 for Australia in 50 overs.