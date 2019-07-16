Death toll in Mumbai building collapse rises to 7, PM Modi expresses anguish

The death toll in Kesarbhai building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri jumped to four on Tuesday and it is feared that the death toll could increase as some people are still believed to be trapped under the debris of the building. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are still engaged in rescue operations and they are working in coordination with local authorities to rescue the trapped people safely.

The deceased have been identified as Sabiya Nisar Shaik, Abdul Sattar Kali Shaik, Muzamil Mansoor Salmani, Saira Rehan Shaik, Arhan Shehjad, Kashyap Ameerajan and Javed Ismail. At least eight people have got injured in the incident and they have been admitted to hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the collapse of the four-storey building and said that the incident is deeply anguishing. The prime minister expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident and wished speedy recovery for the injured people.

"Collapse of a building in Mumbai’s Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. Maharashtra Government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need," the PMO said in a tweet.

It is to be noted that the building had been issued a notice in 2017 that it needs to be evacuated at the earliest. "This office has received the audit report from the said trust dtd. 31.07.2017 wherein the said Building is classified as 'C1 ie. to be evacuated for demolition at the earliest. It is now learnt to the office that the said Kesarbai Building is a MHADA Cess building. This office staff had also confirmed with Executive Engineer Shri. Deokar that the said Kesarbai Building is a cessed property," the BMC notice in 2017 had stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the collapsed building was around 100 years old and the residents of the building had approached MHADA for the redevelopment of the building. "We will launch an investigation to find out whether it was carried out or not," Fadnavis said.

Sources, however, claimed that the collapsed building was not in the list of dilapidated buildings issued for this monsoon. At least 14-15 families are believed to have been residents of the building.

Congress leader Milind Deora also expressed sadness over the incident and said that it is unfortunate that something like this happens every year during monsoon in Mumbai. He slammed the government for failing to take any steps to prevent these incidents.