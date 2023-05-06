Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief To Visit Jammu's Rajouri

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Army Chief General Manoj Pande will visit Jammu's Rajouri district today to review the security situation in the valley. According to reports, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is already on ground zero. Singh is likely to visit the area where five soldiers lost their lives in an encounter yesterday. The encounter took place in the Kandi area of Rajouri.

On the other hand, a fresh encounter broke out in Baramulla this morning in which one terrorist was killed while another is said to be injured. The anti-terror operation is underway. The killed terrorist has been identified as Abid Wani, a resident of Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Kashmir Zone Police said that it recovered incriminating materials and 1 AK 47 rifle from the site.

"Information was received about some suspicious movement in the area. A cordon and search operation was launched and during that firing was done towards us and in retaliatory firing one terrorist of LeT has been killed. Our forces are alert in view of G20 Summit and we are neutralising the threat and G20 Summit will be organised successfully," said SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is already at Ground Zero to review the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kandi in Rajouri where contact was re-established with militants. He was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders, reported ANI.

This is a developing story.