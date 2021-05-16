Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extends lockdown in national capital by one more week

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 16, 2021) extended the lockdown in the national capital by one more week.

The lockdown in Delhi will now remain in place till May 24. The restrictions were first put in place on April 19 and have been extended for the fourth time. The Delhi lockdown was scheduled to end at 5 am on May 17.

On a good note, the AAP supremo informed that the COVID-19 spread in Delhi is reducing.

He stated that the Delhi lockdown is being extended as the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

#WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, "We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi." pic.twitter.com/Z7cO361LlR — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021

(This is a developing story)

