Coronavirus

COVID-19: Complete curfew in Delhi from April 19 midnight till April 26 morning

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is likely to make the announcement in a press briefing, a day after the national capital witnessed its biggest surge in the daily COVID-19 caseload. 

COVID-19: Complete curfew in Delhi from April 19 midnight till April 26 morning
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 19, 2021) is going to take a big decision to break the transmission of coronavirus in the national capital. CM Kejriwal is likely to announce that Delhi will be put under complete curfew from April 19 midnight till April 26 morning.

The AAP supremo is likely to make the announcement in a press briefing, a day after Delhi witnessed its biggest surge in the daily COVID-19 caseload with 25,462 fresh cases

The press conference was supposed to begin at 12 PM but has been delayed.

Earlier, a night curfew followed by a weekend curfew was put in the national capital to check the spread of COVID-19.  

Kejriwal on Sunday had also apprised about the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the hospitals in the national capital and had said that there is a huge shortage of ICU beds. 

He also stated that Delhi is facing an acute shortage of oxygen and needs much more than the normal supply. He alleged that the Centre, rather than increasing the supply, is diverting Delhi's quota to other states. 

"OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL," Kejriwal had tweeted.

(This is a developing story)
 

