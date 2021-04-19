COVID-19: Complete curfew in Delhi from April 19 midnight till April 26 morning

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 19, 2021) is going to take a big decision to break the transmission of coronavirus in the national capital. CM Kejriwal is likely to announce that Delhi will be put under complete curfew from April 19 midnight till April 26 morning.

The AAP supremo is likely to make the announcement in a press briefing, a day after Delhi witnessed its biggest surge in the daily COVID-19 caseload with 25,462 fresh cases.

The press conference was supposed to begin at 12 PM but has been delayed.

Earlier, a night curfew followed by a weekend curfew was put in the national capital to check the spread of COVID-19.

Kejriwal on Sunday had also apprised about the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the hospitals in the national capital and had said that there is a huge shortage of ICU beds.

He also stated that Delhi is facing an acute shortage of oxygen and needs much more than the normal supply. He alleged that the Centre, rather than increasing the supply, is diverting Delhi's quota to other states.

"OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL," Kejriwal had tweeted.

Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 18, 2021

