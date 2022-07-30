Delhi Liquor Excise Rollback: In interesting secenes, queues longer than the demonetisation period were seen outside the liquor shops in Delhi. Actually, the the Delhi government is on the backfoot after a CBI probe was recommended into allegations of alleged corruption in the new excise policy. On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the new excise policy will be scrapped and the old excise policy will be implemented in the national capital from Monday. The older policy will will be valid for six months.

However, as soon as the news of ending of the new policy came out, people rushed to the liquor shops. Long queues of people were seen outside liquor shops in Delhi after the move was announced. So much so, that the shops are running out of stock. Due to this, there is a rush of customers to buy alcohol. The scenes are same almost outside most of the shops in Delhi.

The above picture is from Deoli Road in South Delhi, where you can see the long queues at the liquor shops, along with the long traffic jam on the Deoli Main Road for several hours.

Due to the same, many people were left stuck in the traffic for at at least 1 hour. Under the new policy, one bottle of liquor was being free with another bottle.

Reaction on the matter, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday that the AAP government rolled back the new excise policy after "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal feared that his deputy Manish Sisodia would go to jail".



The BJP leader, while addressing a media briefing, said, "The Delhi LG recommended for probe into the new excise policy, it created a havoc and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal started seeing Manish Sisodia going into the jail."

The AAP government on Friday rolled back the policy within four hours of the Delhi Lokayukta`s decision to initiate a probe into the construction additional classrooms, Tiwari claimed.

He said, "We welcome the decision... This is the victory of Delhi`s people. But we are not going to sit ideally till the corruption of Rs 600 to 700 crores in the policy is unearthed."

On Gujarat Hooch tragedy, Tiwari said, "The day Kejriwal started visiting Gujarat such tragedy occurred. We are waiting for the enquiry report and I strongly see some conspiracy behind this."

BJP MP Pravesh Verma who was also present during the briefing said, "this (AAP) government has constructed a classroom at the cost of around Rs 28 lakhs. We will show that it can be contructed in Rs 5 lakh."

On Firday, the Delhi Lokayukta to sought a report from Delhi government into the alleged scam in the construction of additional classrooms by the government.