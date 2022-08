Delhi-NCR rain update: Light showers in Noida, mercury dips

New Delhi: After the demolition of the Supertech Noida's Twin Towers, light showers poured in Noida and its adjoining parts on Monday evening (August 29). The rains were a relief to citizens as after the demolition, citizens were fearful of an increase in the air pollution in the atmosphere.

29/08/2022: 16:45 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, South-East Delhi (Malviyanagar, Mahrauli, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Saharanpur, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) August 29, 2022

IMD had also issued an alert around 4:45 pm, predicting light rains in these areas: South, South-East Delhi (Malviyanagar, Mahrauli, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Saharanpur, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Sahaswan, Jattari, Badayun, Khair, Kasganj, Sikandra Rao, Ganjdundwara, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad (U.P.) in the next two hours.