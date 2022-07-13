New Delhi: Rain on Wednesday (July 13, 2022) continued to lash parts of Delhi-NCR with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day. Rains occurred in several parts of the national capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, and brought further relief from sultry weather conditions.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi), North-Delhi (Narela, Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar), NCR ( Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Kandhla, Chandpur, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," the IMD said in a weather bulletin at 8:10 AM.

Earlier on Tuesday, rain in Delhi had brought down the mercury and the maximum temperature settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The maximum temperature on Monday was 36.9 degrees Celsius. The showers, however, had caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the capital, including Burari and Jasola. Waterlogging also hampered the flow of traffic in central Delhi.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi said it had received complaints related to waterlogging from residents of Pitampura, Rithala, Bijwasan and Shivaji Vihar. At least 19 complaints were received related to uprooting of trees from several areas, including Rajouri Garden, West Punjabi Bagh, Ashok Nagar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri and Kingsway Camp, officials said.

Delhi had received the first monsoon showers on June 30 morning which had provided a much-needed respite from the oppressive heat.