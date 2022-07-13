NewsIndia
DELHI-NCR RAINS

Delhi-NCR rains: Noida, Ghaziabad receive light showers, IMD predicts more downpour in capital during the day - Check weather forecast

On Tuesday, rain in Delhi had brought down the mercury and the maximum temperature settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 08:29 AM IST

Trending Photos

Delhi-NCR rains: Noida, Ghaziabad receive light showers, IMD predicts more downpour in capital during the day - Check weather forecast

New Delhi: Rain on Wednesday (July 13, 2022) continued to lash parts of Delhi-NCR with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day. Rains occurred in several parts of the national capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, and brought further relief from sultry weather conditions. 

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi), North-Delhi (Narela, Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar), NCR ( Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Kandhla, Chandpur, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," the IMD said in a weather bulletin at 8:10 AM.

Earlier on Tuesday, rain in Delhi had brought down the mercury and the maximum temperature settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The maximum temperature on Monday was 36.9 degrees Celsius. The showers, however, had caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the capital, including Burari and Jasola. Waterlogging also hampered the flow of traffic in central Delhi.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi said it had received complaints related to waterlogging from residents of Pitampura, Rithala, Bijwasan and Shivaji Vihar. At least 19 complaints were received related to uprooting of trees from several areas, including Rajouri Garden, West Punjabi Bagh, Ashok Nagar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri and Kingsway Camp, officials said.

Delhi had received the first monsoon showers on June 30 morning which had provided a much-needed respite from the oppressive heat.

Delhi-NCR rainsDelhi rainsrainfall alertRain alertIMDIMD forecast

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country
DNA Video
DNA : Revolutionary experiment to tackle dengue and malaria spread
DNA Video
DNA : The scary truth of flood situation in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
DNA Video
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 12, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House