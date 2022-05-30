हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi-NCR rains: Thunderstorm and rain brings BIG relief - Watch

Delhi rains: Heavy rains and strong winds lashed the national capital on Monday (May 30) providing relief from the heat.

Delhi-NCR rains: Thunderstorm and rain brings BIG relief - Watch
Pic Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Delhi has again been greeted by moderate to heavy rains and strong, gusty winds at the beginning of this week providing much-needed relief from the heat. On Monday (May 30) evening, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre had forecasted for Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h in areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi. 

Many netizens shared photos and videos of the heavy rains lashing the capital on Monday (May 30).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted pleasant weather in Delhi for Monday (May 30) "The sky will be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the city on Monday," said the IMD official, as per PTI. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi rainsDelhi-NCRNoidaDelhi WeatherDelhi-NCR weather
Next
Story

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Six suspects detained in a joint raid in Dehradun

Must Watch

PT2M22S

UPSC announced the results of Civil Services Examination 2021, Shruti Sharma becomes topper