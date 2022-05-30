Delhi-NCR rains: Thunderstorm and rain brings BIG relief - Watch

New Delhi: Delhi has again been greeted by moderate to heavy rains and strong, gusty winds at the beginning of this week providing much-needed relief from the heat. On Monday (May 30) evening, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre had forecasted for Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h in areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi.

Many netizens shared photos and videos of the heavy rains lashing the capital on Monday (May 30).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted pleasant weather in Delhi for Monday (May 30) "The sky will be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the city on Monday," said the IMD official, as per PTI. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Delhi gets a relief from scorching heat with a heavy downpour & thunderstorm. Visuals from National Media Centre. pic.twitter.com/7ZZuf05GMg — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

