Delhi-NCR may face major water crisis in coming days; irrigation to be hit in western Uttar Pradesh

GHAZIABAD: With authorities on Thursday closing the Ganga canal (Gang Nahar) for almost a month, Delhi and its surrounding regions are most likely to face a water crisis in the coming days. The closure of the Ganga canal is also likely to affect irrigation in western Uttar Pradesh and subsequently will impact water supply in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Territory Region).

It is to be noted that the Ganga canal has been closed in view of the preparations for Kumbh Mela 2021 at Haridwar.

The Uttarakhand government is not sparing any effort to make the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Haridwar a memorable event. This will also boost the state's prospects as religious tourism is the backbone of Uttarakhand's economy.

The COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown has already hit the hill state’s tourism sector. The Kumbh Mela 2021 is scheduled to be held from January 1 to April 30.

It may be noted that the Yogi Adityanath government organised a grand Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj where crores of people had taken a holy dip. The Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj concluded on March 4, 2019, with the sixth "Shahi Snan" on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

