Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for full dress rehearsal, Republic Day; check metro timings, alternate routes

In the wake of the full dress rehearsal on Thursday as part of Republic Day celebration, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory keeping in mind the elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions that will be in place for the parade. The commuters have been asked to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of the parade, from 9 am-12.30 pm, for their own convenience.

The parade rehearsal which will begin at 9.50 am on Thursday will commence from the Red Fort. The route of the parade will be Vijay Chowk, Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and Red Fort.

The traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be restricted from 6 pm on Wednesday till the parade is over and no cross-traffic on Rajpath from 11 pm on Wednesday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade gets over.

Live TV

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Thursday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. From 10 am on Thursday the traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.

The traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be restricted from 6 pm on January 25 (Saturday) till the parade concludes on January 26 (Sunday).

Metro services will also be hit as the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm on Thursday. Similarly, on January 26 (Sunday), the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm, it added.

Commuters have been advised to take the following routes:-

A) NORTH —SOUTH CORRIDOR

Ring Road — Ashram Chowk — Sarai Ring Road From Madarsa - Lodhi Road 'T' point -Road — Dhaula Kuan — Vande Matram Mandir Marg.

B) EAST- WEST CORRIDOR

Kale Khan — I.P. Flyover — Rajghat — Aurobindo Marg — AIIMS Chowk —Ring Marg — Shankar Road — Park Street or

Ring Road-Bhairon Road- Mathura Road — Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg — AIIMS Chowk —Ring Road — DhaulaKuan — Vande Matram Marg — Shankar Road — Park Street or Mandir Marg. Ring Road- Boulevard Road- Barf Khana Chowk — Rani Jhansi Flyover- Faiz Road — Vande Matram Marg — R/A Shankar Road. Ring Road — ISBT — Chnadgi Ram Akhara — I.P College — Mall Road — Azadpur — Punjabi Bagh.

C) FOR NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi:-Dhaula Kuan — Vande Matram Marg — Panchkuian Road -Outer Circle Connaught Place-Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road- Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side. From East Delhi:- Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge - Rani Jhansi Flyover -R/A Jhandewalan — D.B. Gupta Road-Sheela Cinema Road- Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

D) FOR OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi:- Ring Road- Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Ring Road — Rajghat-Ring Road-Chowk Yamuna Bazar- S.P. Mukherjee Marg-Chhatta Rail-Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Rly. Station.

Though there will be no restriction for people from North Delhi going towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay.