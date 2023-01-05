topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DENGUE CASES

Delhi recorded 4,469 dengue cases; 9 deaths in 2022: MCD

It stated that last year, 263 cases were reported, in the last week of December itself, details below.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 01:46 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • The national capital last year reported 4,469 cases of dengue
  • 108 dengue cases were reported till December 31
  • In the last week of December, 1 case of Chikungunya was reported till December 31

Trending Photos

Delhi recorded 4,469 dengue cases; 9 deaths in 2022: MCD

New Delhi: The national capital last year reported 4,469 cases of dengue, while nine patients died due to dengue in 2022, as per the data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. According to the data, in the last week of December, 108 dengue cases were reported till December 31."In 2022, a patient also died of malaria in Delhi. There was not a single death due to malaria in Delhi in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, in 2020 also one patient died," as per the data from MCD.

It stated that last year, 263 cases were reported, in the last week of December itself, and till December 31, 5 cases were reported."In the last week of December, 1 case of Chikungunya was reported till December 31. 48 cases of chikungunya were reported in the last year, while no one died due to chikungunya," read the MCD data.

Live Tv

Dengue casesDelhi Dengue caseschikunguniyaMunicipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?