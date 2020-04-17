Delhi schools cannot hike fee, can charge only tution fee during lockdown: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday (April 17) prohibited all private schools in the national capital from hiking their fees and charging transportation fees from the students amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown period. The government also directed schools to charge fees only on a monthly basis and not quarterly.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcements at a press conference today, stating that the government has received multiple complaints from parents about schools revising fee structure and also levying changes like transport fee without taking prior approval from the government. He clarified that schools cannot levy charges like transport fee, annual fee or another miscellaneous fee during the lockdown period, which will continue till May 3.

"All private schools in Delhi are operated by trusts and their basic mandate is to serve the society. They cannot harass parents like this. The government has decided not to allow any private school to hike fees without taking prior approval from the government. The rule is applicable for all schools irrespective of the fact if the school is built on government or private land," he said.

He also made it clear that no student's access to online classes should be restricted, irrespective of fee payment.

Sisodia warned the schools of action under the Disaster Management Act presently enforced in the city in view of the coronavirus outbreak.