हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi water crisis

Delhi to face water crisis today due to repair work, check details

The Delhi Jal Board advised the residents to save adequate water and also provided telephone numbers of the water tankers.

Delhi to face water crisis today due to repair work, check details
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: The people in the national capital are going to face a water crisis today due to repair work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) informed on Saturday (June 5, 2021).

"Due to major repair work in 900 mm water line in Pitampura, emanating from Water Treatment Plant Haidarpur Phase 1, the water supply in the area will not be available at low pressure on Sunday morning," the DJB said in a press statement.

It informed that the following areas will be affected - Inderpuri, Mayapuri, Todapur Village, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, Hari Nagar, Kirti Nagar, HMP colony, and Punjabi Bagh.

The Delhi Jal Board advised the residents of these areas to save adequate water and also provided telephone numbers of the water tankers:

Water Emergency Punjabi Bagh: 011-25281197

Water Emergency Shivaji Park: 011-25193140, 011-25174140

Central Control Room: 1916, 011-23538495

Delhi water crisis

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi water crisisDelhi water shortage
Next
Story

Himachal Pradesh extends corona curfew till June 14, check guidelines here

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?