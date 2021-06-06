Delhi to face water crisis today due to repair work, check details

New Delhi: The people in the national capital are going to face a water crisis today due to repair work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) informed on Saturday (June 5, 2021).

"Due to major repair work in 900 mm water line in Pitampura, emanating from Water Treatment Plant Haidarpur Phase 1, the water supply in the area will not be available at low pressure on Sunday morning," the DJB said in a press statement.

It informed that the following areas will be affected - Inderpuri, Mayapuri, Todapur Village, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, Hari Nagar, Kirti Nagar, HMP colony, and Punjabi Bagh.

The Delhi Jal Board advised the residents of these areas to save adequate water and also provided telephone numbers of the water tankers:

Water Emergency Punjabi Bagh: 011-25281197

Water Emergency Shivaji Park: 011-25193140, 011-25174140

Central Control Room: 1916, 011-23538495