Delhi violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 1 crore compensation to kin of IB official Ankit Sharma

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday (March 2, 2020) announced 1 crore compensation to the kins of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma who was killed during the violent incident in North-East Delhi.

Taking to his Twitter handle Kejriwal said, ''Ankit Sharma was a brave IB officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of them. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore and job to one of his family members. May his soul rest in peace.''

अंकित शर्मा IB के जाँबाज़ अधिकारी थे। दंगो में उनका नृशंस तरीक़े से क़त्ल कर दिया गया। देश को उन पर नाज़ है। दिल्ली सरकार ने तय किया है कि उनके परिवार को 1 करोड़ की सम्मान राशि और उनके परिवार के एक व्यक्ति को नौकरी देंगे। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 2, 2020

Ankit Sharma was a security assistant in the Intelligence Bureau since 2017. He was found dead in the violence-hit Chand Bagh locality which was one of the worst affected area during the violence.

In the autopsy report of Sharma, it was said that he was brutally and repeatedly stabbed. The post mortem report stated, "Multiple abrasion.. deep cut.. by sharp edge objects."

As per Police reports, Sharma was stabbed to death by a violent mob while he was returning home from office, after assessing the ongoing situation. His dead body was found in Chand Bagh's drain two days after he was murdered.

Earlier on Wednesday (February 26, 2020), Arvind Kejriwal has also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of head constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence in northeast Delhi.

The violence in Delhi so far claimed the lives of 47 people and more than 250 people are reported to be injured.