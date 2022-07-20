NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, rain, thunderstorms likely today

Weather will likely be moderate to heavy rain in Delhi on Wednesday, the weather department said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 01:55 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Warning of moderate to heavy rain in Delhi.
  • IMD has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.
  • IMD employs the following four colour codes: green (no action required), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).

Trending Photos

Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, rain, thunderstorms likely today

New Delhi: The weather department has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to heavy rain in Delhi on Wednesday. Generally, cloudy skies, moderate rain, or thundershowers are predicted in the city over the next three days. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 33 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two to three days.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 189.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 201 mm since the start of the monsoon season on June 1. After a relatively dry June, the capital has logged 165.1 mm of precipitation, compared to a normal of 126.9 in July so far. But most of the rain in July came on the first day (117.2 mm).

(Also Read: Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning for Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, other states - Check forecast)

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 30 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday. However, other weather stations have recorded light to moderate rainfall on several occasions this month. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Delhi Weather UpdateDelhi WeatherIMDIMD weather alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China
DNA Video
DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?