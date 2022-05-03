हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Weather Update

Delhi weather update: Partly cloudy skies today in city, temperature likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was two notches above normal for this time of the year.

Delhi weather update: Partly cloudy skies today in city, temperature likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius
A man rides a cycle with his face fully covered on a hot summer day, in New Delhi (File photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The minimum temperature rose by a notch in the national capital on Tuesday to settle at 28.5 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy skies have been forecast later in the day.

The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 60 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was two notches above normal for this time of the year.

The Safdarjung Observatory -- the capital's base station -- had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest on a day in April in 12 years, for three consecutive days ending Saturday.

The temperature had come down to 40.5 degrees Celsius Celsius on Sunday as easterly winds barrelled through the capital under the influence of a Western Disturbance.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 27 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD data.

A Western Disturbance affecting northwest India has pulled the temperatures down by three to four degrees Celsius in the capital.

"Another Western Disturbance is predicted on May 4 and 5. No heatwave is likely in the city for at least two to three days," an official said on Monday.

The temperature is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius in the city till May 6.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi ranged from moderate to poor category across various stations around 9:45 AM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. 

