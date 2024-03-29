Denied Ticket To Contest Polls, Why Varun Gandhi Will Still Not Revolt Against BJP?

NEW DELHI: Varun Gandhi recently penned an emotional letter to his constituents in Pilibhit, which reflected a deep emotional bond and his unwavering commitment to serving the people, regardless of his political position. Despite being denied a ticket by the BJP, Gandhi's connection with Pilibhit remains steadfast, indicating a willingness to continue his public service in some capacity.

Family's Legacy

The Gandhi family's association with Pilibhit spans decades, with both Varun and his mother, Maneka Gandhi, representing the constituency in the past. This familial legacy adds complexity to Varun's current situation, as the BJP opts for a different candidate, breaking the traditional continuity.

A Critique Of BJP Policies

In recent years, Varun Gandhi has found himself increasingly sidelined for criticising his own party, notably regarding environmental issues such as the controversial import of cheetahs from Africa. This independent stance suggests a divergence from BJP orthodoxy and hints at a broader ideological reconsideration.

Varun Gandhi's history of electoral victories and activism, including his demands for justice in cases such as the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, underscores his commitment to principles beyond party lines. His vocal criticism of the Yogi Adityanath government demonstrates a willingness to hold power to account, even within his own political camp.

Ties With BJP

Varun Gandhi's longstanding association with the BJP, coupled with his family ties within the party, presents a complex backdrop to his current predicament. His mother, Maneka Gandhi, continues to be an active BJP MP and is contesting on the party ticket again. This familial connection may act as a significant deterrent against outright rebellion or defiance of the party's decisions.

Political Pragmatism And Strategic Calculations

Despite being denied a ticket, Varun Gandhi may opt for a more pragmatic approach rather than outright rebellion. He could weigh the potential consequences of defying the party against the benefits of maintaining his ties within the BJP. Given his past electoral successes and established network within the party, Gandhi might see more value in preserving his relationships and influence within the BJP rather than risking it all through open rebellion.

Loyalty To The Party And Its Ideology

Despite his criticisms of certain BJP policies, Varun Gandhi may still maintain a fundamental loyalty to the party and its broader ideological framework. His past affiliations, ideological alignment, and shared history with the BJP could influence his decision-making process, leading him to prioritize party unity and cohesion over personal grievances or ambitions.

Potential For Strategic Negotiations

Rather than resorting to outright rebellion, Varun Gandhi might explore avenues for negotiation and reconciliation within the party. He could leverage his public support base, electoral track record, and influential position within the party to engage in discussions with party leadership regarding his future role and contributions. This approach could allow Gandhi to assert his interests and concerns while remaining within the BJP fold.

Role Of UP In National Politics

With Uttar Pradesh being a crucial battleground in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Varun Gandhi's choices carry significant implications not only for the state but also for national politics. The competition between the BJP, Congress, and Samajwadi Party underscores the importance of strategic alliances and individual decisions, such as Varun Gandhi's potential role.

The Road Ahead

As Uttar Pradesh gears up for a pivotal election, Varun Gandhi's next steps remain uncertain. Whether he chooses to contest independently, align with another party, or pursue alternative avenues of public service, his decisions will undoubtedly shape the political landscape and influence the electoral outcome. Additionally, Varun Gandhi may have realised that an open rebellion could further alienate him from the party leadership and jeopardize any future opportunities for cooperation or negotiation.