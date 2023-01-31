topStoriesenglish2567608
NewsIndia
WEATHER REPORT

Dense fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR, Morning Visibility Affected

According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, Delhi is expected to experience strong winds during the daytime with the lowest temperature around nine degrees and the maximum around 22 degrees.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 10:40 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Dense fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR, Morning Visibility Affected

New Delhi: Dense fog engulfs the national capital on Tuesday morning, reducing visibility to concerning levels across the Delhi-NCR region. However, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported to be moderate at 193. The AQI at the Delhi airport too was moderate at 180, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, from 100 to 200 is moderate, 200 to 300 is poor, from 300 to 400 is very poor and 400 to 500 or above is considered severe. According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, Delhi is expected to experience strong winds during the daytime with the lowest temperature around nine degrees and the maximum around 22 degrees.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 18.9 degrees. Earlier, the authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to have issued a fog alert for passengers. According to the latest alerts, all airport flight operations are presently normal while low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport. The airport has requested passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information.

However, according to another update, the airport has claimed that smooth movement of passengers has been observed at all terminal entry gates with an estimated waiting time of one to 10 minutes. The airport has advised passengers to skip queues using DigiYatra at the terminal. The airport has also advised passengers to travel with only one hand baggage as cabin luggage for a smooth check-in experience.

Live Tv

Weather Reportdense fog in Delhi-NCRcold waves delhiDelhi temperatureimd alertDelhi AQI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'