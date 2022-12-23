Dense fog engulfs north India, rain expected in THESE southern states - Check here

New Delhi: The end of the year brings chilly winters in North India, resulting in dense fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a minimum temperature drop of 2-4°C over central India and Maharashtra, as well as other regions of the country, between Thursday and December 28 due to cold wave conditions and rain in some areas. During the night and early morning hours, very severe fog is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh in the following days. According to the weather service, a depression has formed over the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, and will travel north-northwest in 24 hours before recurving west-southwest in 48 hours. This trend will cause the temperature to drop even further in the next days.

Rain is expected along the coast and in the Himalayas. According to the media reports, the IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rain in parts of south coastal Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday, moderate to heavy rain in Kerala on Monday, and light isolated rain in the remainder of the coastal states, including Andhra Pradesh, on most days of the week. A satellite image of North India reveals deep fog covering much of the region in a thick blanket of white, with one patch of open land standing out - New Delhi.

Meanwhile, as a chilly wave sweeps into the nation's capital, people seek shelter at a night shelter in the Kashmiri Gate neighbourhood. The weather service predicts a 2-4°C temperature drop throughout central India and Maharashtra between Thursday and December 28. Due to dry northwesterly winds from the Himalayas, cold wave conditions are also expected in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan during these days.

"A total of 15 people are staying here. Blankets, beds are available here. We provide tea, snacks & 2 meals a day to people who stay here," says Anurag, caretaker

During the same time period, extreme cold day conditions are forecast in Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh. In contrast, cool day conditions may be encountered across east Uttar Pradesh.