New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with the security personnel involved in rescue operations at Jharkhand's Deoghar, today (April 13).

"At 8 pm today, PM Narendra Modi will interact with personnel of Indian Air Force, Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, local administration and civil society who were involved with rescue operations at Deoghar,” Prime Minister`s Office said in a tweet.

The PM will take their feedback on the rescue operation in Jharkhand, IANS reported.

Around 60 tourists were trapped in cable cars midway for more than 46 hours at Trikut Hills, close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar since Sunday after a ropeway malfunction led to trolleys colliding. While three people died in the Deoghar cable car accident.

The tourists were evacuated by joint teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF and the district administration, PTI reported.

Earlier today, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren virtually interacted with Pannalal who helped in saving the lives of people in the Deoghar ropeway mishap. “On the instructions of CM a cheque of Rs 1 lakh handed over to Pannalal for his role,” Deoghar DC M Bhajantri was quoted as saying by ANI.

CM Hemant Soren said that he did not interact with Union Home Minister Amit Shah officially regarding the ropeway incident. "Central agencies were involved in the rescue operation but no official conversation took place between me and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the Deoghar ropeway incident," Soren said, as per ANI.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday admitted that "there have been some lapses", adding that strict action will be taken after the probe into the Deoghar ropeway mishap. "Our Chief Minister is very serious on this matter. He himself has taken the cognizance and ordered the probe and forming of an enquiry committee. The whole government is very much concerned and serious. The accident is very unfortunate," the minister told ANI.

