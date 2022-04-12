The Indian Air Force is undertaking a daring rescue operation in Jharkhand's Deogarh to save victims of a ropeway accident in the state. Following the same, the IAF has shared videos on its social media accounts highlighting the rescue ops. IAF has deployed its trusted Mi17 V5 transport and heavy lift chopper for the rescue operation. The Mil Mi17 V5 helicopter is one of the best helicopters in the world to perform HADR operations (Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief).

"Operations are underway by IAF to rescue stranded tourists and passengers on Jharkhand ropeway at Trikut hill near Deoghar. Nineteen tourists have been rescued till now by IAF Mi17 V5 & Cheetah helicopters with Garud Commandos," wote IAF on its Twitter acoount.

Ten of the 15 tourists who remained trapped mid-air in cable cars connecting the Trikut Hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district for about 40 hours were rescued by Indian Air Force choppers that resumed rescue operations early on Tuesday morning, officials said.

"IAF has recommenced rescue operations at Deoghar ropeway early morning today. Efforts are on to rescue each and every stranded person at the earliest," said IAF as they continue the rescue operations.

Some 50 people have been rescued so far from cable cars which were left dangling mid-air after a malfunction of the ropeway which saw trolley cars colliding on Sunday 4 pm. Two persons have died so far including one on Monday who fell to his death during a botched helicopter rescue attempt, while 12 persons who were injured are being treated in hospitals.

Rescue operations are on by the combined teams of Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF and district administration. "The people trapped during the ropeway journey on Trikut mountain are being rescued by the team of Air Force and NDRF. So far seven people have been rescued," Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said.

Rescue operations had to be stopped after sunset as the ropeway runs through a picturesque yet densely forested area surrounded by hills, access to which is difficult except by air. Also making rescue from the ground difficult is the fact that the trolleys are suspended at heights of up to 1500 feet.

The area which boasts of the famous Trikutachal Mahadeva Temple and the hermitage of Sage Dayananda, Trikut Hills has several peaks, with the highest Peak at a the height of 2,470 feet from the sea level and around about 1500 feet from the ground.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long.

With inputs from PTI

