Depression over Indian Ocean very likely to intensify into a cyclone storm

A deep depression over the Indian Ocean and southeast Bay of Bengal has moved northwestwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm in subsequent 24 hours, added the IMD.

It is very likely to move northwestwards off Sri Lanka coast during the next 72 hours and reach near north Tamilnadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast on April 30 evening.

"The deep depression over East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 18 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of April 27, about 850 km east southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 1180 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 1460 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours and further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards off Sri Lanka coast during next 72 hours and reach near north Tamilnadu & south Andhra Pradesh coast on 30th April 2019 evening," said the IMD.

Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph prevailing over is very likely to become gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over Southeast Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean from Saturday afternoon. The sea condition is likely to become high over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Indian Ocean from Saturday. A warning has been issued to the fishermen.