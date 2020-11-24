Depression to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in next 24 hours, says IMD; 12 NDRF teams deployed in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The depression over the Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. It is also very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry on November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

The depression over southwest and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph on Monday evening and intensified into a deep depression. It lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 9.9°N and longitude 83.3°E, about 450 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 480 km southeast of Chennai.

Under its influence, the rainfall activity is likely to increase over south peninsular India with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 24-26 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema and Telangana on November 25-26.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity is also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 24-25 over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema on November 25-26 and over Telangana on November 26.

Following the cyclone warning issued by the IMD, twelve teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed across the North and Central Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. Six teams are stationed in Cuddalore, two in Puducherry, one in Karaikal, besides two teams on standby in Chennai and one in Madurai.

The governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry prepared to face the impact of the weather system. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, besides the union territory of Puducherry, braced for rains, even as the NDRF earmarked 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations in the states concerned in view of the cyclone 'Nivar.'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held a meeting at the secretariat regarding the cyclone preparedness. The state government said that requisite alerts have been issued to district officials and that the inspection of water bodies was being carried out, besides ensuring measures to evacuate people in low-lying areas and accommodate them in relief camps, in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. According to the Government, multi-disciplinary teams have been formed at the local levels to coordinate efforts and mitigation measures.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that bus transport within and between seven districts will be suspended from 1 pm on November 24 (Tuesday), until further notice. The seven districts are Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Those using private vehicles have been advised to travel only if necessary and people in coastal districts are advised to stay indoors in view of the prediction of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining west-central and southeast Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during 23rd to 25th November. Also, the fishermen out at the Sea are advised to return to the coast and avoid the above sea areas.