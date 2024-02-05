Did BJP Really Try To Poach Arvind Kejriwal? Delhi Police 'Wants A Proof'

The Aam Aadmi Party, since coming to power in 2014 in Delhi, has several times made allegations of horse-trading and poaching against the BJP. AAP leaders have time and again claimed that the BJP offered their MLAs Rs 20-25 crores for switching sides and taking down the Arvind Kejriwal government. While the BJP refuted the allegations, CM Arvind Kejriwal neither produced any evidence nor approached the police for a formal complaint. Now, the BJP has complained to Delhi Police seeking a probe into the allegation.

The move by the BJP pushed the AAP on the back as when the Crime Branch officials reached CM Kejriwal and AAP minister Atishi's home to serve a notice to help in the probe, none of them met the officials but later slammed the police through a press conference where Atishi claimed that neither any section of the IPC, CrPC or other provisions were mentioned in the notice. Delhi Police has asked the AAP leaders to cooperate in the probe and submit any proof they have related to the allegations.

कल क्राइम ब्रांच के अफ़सर मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल जी के घर नोटिस लेकर पहुँचे



आज आधा दर्जन Crime Branch के अफ़सर मेरे घर पहुँचे



कहते कि मंत्री जी को ही Notice देंगे



इन पुलिस अफ़सरों ने सोचा होगा कि पुलिस में जाकर देश की सेवा करेंगे, महिलाओं की सुरक्षा करेंगे



लेकिन इनके… pic.twitter.com/JOniVeEPUa — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 4, 2024

The AAP has also claimed that the Centre wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to make the AAP government in Delhi collapse. The ruling party in Delhi claimed that BJP is pursuing vendetta politics against AAP leaders as they have failed to bow down before Narendra Modi.

The BJP on the other hand said that AAP leaders cannot escape easily by making grave allegations every time. They must produce proof of the allegation. BJP leaders also said that this is just a tactic by the AAP to divert attention from the ongoing excise policy scam in which CM Kejriwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED has also approached a local court against Kejriwal for skipping the probe agency's summons.

The AAP has 62 MLAs while the BJP has 8 MLAs in the 70-member assembly. The majority mark is 36.