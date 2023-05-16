DK Shivakumar Reaches Delhi As Congress Top Brass Brainstorms On New Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, are currently holding talks to decide on the new Karnataka chief minister after the party’s resounding victory in the recently concluded assembly elections in the BJP-ruled southern state. After arriving at a consensus, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will meet Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former state’s chief minister Siddaramaiah – a top contender for the post. Meanwhile, Shivakumar arrived in the national capital amid intense deliberations by the central leadership of the party to pick a new chief minister for Karnataka.

Won't Resort To Backstabbing, Blackmail: Shivakumar

Shivakumar, one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister’s post, earlier made it clear that he would not resort to "backstabbing or blackmail" regardless of the party's decision. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shivakumar said, "If the party wants they can give me the responsibility....... Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail."

The Karnataka Congress president will meet the party's high command ahead of the party's announcement on the top post. "The Party is my god...We have built this party, I am a part of it and I am not alone in this," he said before his departure from Bengaluru. "We have built this party (Congress), we have built this house. I am a part of it...A mother will give everything to her child," he said.

Asked about his expectations as the state party president, Shivakumar said," I don't want to comment on what has happened earlier. How it happened. That is a closed chapter we formed the government we lost the government, we lost a coalition government. Who is responsible for the victory and loss there is no use of talking about it now. Let us not sell this story... let us sell the future."

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the other frontrunner for the chief minister's post, arrived in the national capital on Monday. Shivakumar, who celebrated his birthday yesterday had stayed behind in Bengaluru citing a stomach infection. Both he and Siddaramaiah had been called to Delhi by the top leadership of the AICC for a discussion. The Congress won 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

Congress Observers Submit Report To Kharge

The party's central observers for Karnataka had yesterday briefed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the views of the newly elected MLAs. According to party sources, Kharge will consult Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra before announcing a final decision. "The name of the next Karnataka CM will be announced in the coming 24 hours," they said.

The Congress legislative party had met late evening on Sunday in Bengaluru and passed a one-line resolution empowering Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the head of the legislative party. On Monday, Shivakumar said that all the MLAs are together and the party's high command will take the call on the chief minister.

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, "The party high command will take a call. I don't want to comment or speak anything more. Whatever I had to speak, I have spoken already. I do not want MLAs (support)...that is not important to me. Ours is a Congress block. 135 is the number and one more ally member. We all are one and will work together".

Meanwhile, Congress veteran Siddaramaiah met with the top leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at Delhi's Lodhi Hotel late on Monday night. The Congress won 135 seats in the recently held election to the 224-member Karnataka assembly.