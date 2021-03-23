DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin evaded tax, hid income, says AIADMK in plaint to Election Commission

Chennai: In poll-bound Tamil Nadu, incumbent AIADMK has approached the Election Commission alleging tax evasion, income suppression and improper disclosure of assets by DMK President’s son Udhayanbidhi Stalin.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the DMK scion and youth wing leader is making his electoral debut from the Chepauk constituency in Chennai city.

In its letter to the Election Commission, the AIADMK has said that there is a gross mismatch between the assets and income declared by Udhayanidhi Stalin.



Elaborating on the charges, the letter states that Udhayanidhi Stalin and his mother Durgavathy (MK Stalin’s wife) are Directors of a company, Snow Housing Private Limited, which purchased residential property 25/9 Chittaranjan Road, Teynampet, an upscale locality in Chennai, for 11.62 crores in the year 2008.

It adds that the very same property is the current residence of DMK President MK Stalin and that it appears as the property has been given as rent-free accommodation to Durgavathy Stalin.

Quoting the income declaration from Udhayanidhi’s affidavit, it states that his yearly income was only Rs 4.89 Lakhs in 2019-20, Rs 4.4 Lakhs in 2018-19, Rs 1.5 Crores in 2017-18 and Rs 4.12 Lakhs in 2016-2017.

“It has also been declared that Snow housing private limited has given a loan of Rs. 11.06 crores to Udhayanidhi Stalin and he has purchased a Range Rover car bearing no TN-07-CS-0001 for Rs 1.77 Crores on February 29, 2016 when his annual income for the year 2016-2017 is only Rs 4.12 Lakhs," reads the letter.

It adds that “Udhayanidhi Stalin, his brother-in-law Sabareesan and his associate Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were directors of Snow Sports Private Limited and the said fact has also not been disclosed in the affidavits filed by Udhayanidhi or Anbil Poyyamozhi, who is the candidate nominated for the Thiruvarumbur Assembly Constituency, Trichy District.”

The AIADMK has alleged that the companies under the Directorship of Udhayanidhi Stalin are shell companies and highly suspicious, demanding an investigation into the same by the Election Commission, Income Tax Department and other authorities.

Tamil Nadu Elections will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Live TV