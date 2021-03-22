हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal assembly election 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: BJP releases manifesto, promises to hand over control of temples to Hindu scholars, saints

Another major point of BJP's manifesto is that recommendations will be made to provide Indian citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils living in refugee camps in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: BJP releases manifesto, promises to hand over control of temples to Hindu scholars, saints
ANI photo

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (March 22, 2021) released it manifesto for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and promised to hand over the control of Hindu temples to Hindu scholars and saints.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh released BJP's manifesto.

Another major point of BJP's manifesto is that it said that recommendations will be made to provide Indian citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils living in refugee camps in Tamil Nadu.

BJP also promised 50 lakh new jobs in the state. 

"Fishermen assistance of Rs 6000 per year would be provided like its being provided for farmers," BJP said.

It said that Tamil Nadu will be made 'Number 1 state' in South India in Ease of Doing Business.

 

