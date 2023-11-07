trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685520
DNA Analysis: Can PM Modi Help Achieve Ceasefire Between Israel And Hamas?

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Can India play a role in bringing a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict? This question has arisen as Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict. Iran wished India to play a role in halting the Israeli attacks on Gaza, citing India's positive relationship with Israel.

During their phone conversation, President Raisi raised two key points. Firstly, he questioned whether the atrocities committed by the Jewish government, including the killing of children, could be condemned and secondly, he expressed hope that India would exert its full strength to stop the injustices against Palestinians.

In this conversation, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions, provide humanitarian aid, and establish peace in the Middle East. He also expressed concern about terrorist incidents, violence, and the loss of innocent lives.

Currently, the Israeli military is aggressively targeting Hamas militants in Gaza. The extent of Israel's preparedness can be observed from its arsenal deployed in Gaza, with numerous tanks and an abundant supply of ammunition. This substantial military presence aims to neutralize the terrorists and maintain security in the region.

