AMETHI CONGRESS CANDIDATE

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Congress' 'Laid Back' Approach In Declaring Amethi, Rae Bareli Candidates

In today's DNA show, Zee News' analysed Congress's 'laid-back' approach in announcing names of candidates for Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Rae Bareli lok sabha seats.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 03, 2024, 12:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Suspence over Congress party's candidates from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Rai Bareli still continues as tomorrow is the last date to file nomination papers by all the candidates. Posters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been placed throughout Amethi ahead of the deadline for nominations. The Congress is likely to make an official announcement late Thursday night. Rahul is returning from Karnataka, and an announcement is likely to follow soon.

Rahul Gandhi is a Lok Sabha member representing Wayanad in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi has served three consecutive terms in Parliament from Amethi since 2004. He lost the 2019 election to BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Even though the Congress party has yet to announce its candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli, workers are preparing for the party's nomination tomorrow. Several hoardings bearing Rahul Gandhi's name have appeared throughout the city. One of the hoardings reads "Hath Badlega Situation," while the other has pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh.

Rahul Gandhi is still expected to run from Amethi and be present in Amethi tomorrow for the final round of nominations, according to sources. However, Priyanka Gandhi's chances of winning if she runs from Rae Bareli are less than fifty percent. After much anticipation, the BJP declared Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Rae Bareli today. Dinesh Pratap Singh was defeated by Sonia Gandhi in 2019.

Watch tonight's episode of DNA for a detailed analysis: 

