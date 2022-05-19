DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Gyanvapi Masjid’s survey report

The court-appointed commission that conducted the survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex filed the report in the Varanasi court on Thursday. The Gyanvapi mosque survey report was submitted in a sealed cover by the commission and a chip with videos and photographs of the filming process was also handed over to the court. In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the findings of the survey. Today's biggest news is that in the report of the latest survey conducted in Gyanvapi Masjid, evidence has been found that there used to be a temple there once. There are five big findings of the survey.

Firstly, during this survey, such artefacts have been found on the walls of the mosque and other stones, which were inscribed on the walls of the ancient temple. In these artefacts, of trishul, damru, swastik, betel leaves, flowers, lotus, bell, kalash and elephant's trunk have been found on the walls.

Secondly, Shikhar-shaped figures have been found on the domes located in the mosque complex, which are said to be part of the conical structure.

Thirdly, the Shivling-shaped stone found in the mosque's Wuzukhana has only one hole. This hole is in the middle of this stone, whose depth is said to be 63 cm. It is also written in this report that the investigation team did not find any other hole in this stone.

Fourthly, the Muslim side is calling this stone a fountain. But according to this report, no such pipe has been installed in this stone, which proves that this stone is part of the fountain. That is, it is possible that this could be an ancient Shivling.

Lastly, the Muslim side could not clearly give any information about any of its claims. First, it said that this fountain has been closed for the last 20 years. But later it changed its statement, and said that this fountain was closed for 12 years.

After the Babri Masjid of Ayodhya, if the Gyanvapi Masjid of Banaras is confirmed to be a temple, then major changes will have to be made in the history books of our country. And at the same time, all those historians and leaders will have to apologise, who gave wrong information to this country in the name of history for decades.