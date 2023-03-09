DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of PM Modi's Cricket Diplomacy To Strengthen India-Australian Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday enjoyed the first day of the fourth Test match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The two leaders received loud applause from the thousands of spectators who turned up at the world's largest cricket stadium. Modi and Albanese also presented their respective team leaders, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, with Test caps. They met players from both teams and stood beside them as the Indian and Australian national anthems were performed.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed PM Modi's cricket diplomacy and how it has improved India's relations with many countries.

Cricket is regarded as a religion in Australia and India. In order to demonstrate the depth of their friendship, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanys appeared together on stage during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy under the guise of cricket. Modi has used cricket diplomacy on numerous occasions to strengthen ties with countries around the world.

Australia is helping to set up a world-class sports university in India. An MoU was also signed in the year 2017.

In 2016, PM Modi used cricket diplomacy to strengthen the relationship between India and New Zealand.

In 2019, he adopted cricket diplomacy to strengthen his relations with the Maldives. PM gifted a bat signed by Team India cricketers to the President of Maldives. Apart from this, he promised to promote cricket in the Maldives.

In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the example of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman's historic innings against Australia to inspire school students. He also cited the example of Anil Kumble's match in which Kumble bowled brilliantly for the team despite breaking his jaw.

Watch tonight's Zee News for detailed analysis: