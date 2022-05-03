हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DNA Exclusive: Analysis of PM Narendra Modi's Denmark trip

Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary makes an analysis of PM Narendra Modi's trip to Denmark.  

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of PM Narendra Modi&#039;s Denmark trip
Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary makes an analysis of PM Narendra Modi's trip to Denmark.

Today was the second day of PM Narendra Modi's whirlwind trip to the three European nations - Germany, France and Denmark. The Prime Minister arrived in Denmark today. Just like his trip to Germany, the Prime Minister received a rousing welcome in Denmark too.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary makes an analysis of PM Narendra Modi's trip to Denmark.  

The Prime Minister was accorded a special welcome by Denmark, with country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen herself present at the airport to receive him.
It is noteworthy that a head of state receiving her counterpart is not mandatory in Denmark. However, Mette Frederiksen broke the protocol to receive the PM Modi.

It was pretty evident from the visuals that Indians were eagerly waiting to receive PM Narendra Modi.  

Just like Berlin, PM Modi received a rousing welcome at the Copenhagen airport too. The people at the airport welcomed PM Modi with drums and beats. PM Narendra Modi too greeted the people with a Namaskaram. He spent sometime at the spot and apparently had a light conversation with the people in the crowd. 

A Letter of Intent was signed on smart water management, on green shipping, and an announcement was also made about the launch of ministerial energy dialogue between the two countries. The three outcomes are expected to strengthen the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The two leaders also expressed their commitment to expedite the discussion and conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

There were also discussions on bilateral cooperation in the Arctic region adding that an important outcome was a joint declaration of intent on migration and mobility that would further strengthen our cooperation, including through expansion in trade and services.

Discussions also covered cooperation in renewable energy, especially offshore wind energy and green hydrogen, as well as skill development, health, shipping, water and the Arctic, among others.

Both the Prime Ministers reviewed progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

