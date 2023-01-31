topStoriesenglish2567492
DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Rahul Gandhi's Time In J&K, Stand On Article 370

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of Rahul Gandhi's quality time with Priyanka Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra Kashmir-leg, and his stand on Article 370. 

Jan 31, 2023

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's countrywide march - Bharat Jodo Yatra - ended on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir, after traversing 12 states and two Union territories in over 140 days. The Yatra, an exercise seen as Congress' ambitious attempt to revamp the image of its leader Rahul Gandhi, was launched on September 7 last year. The Yatra saw Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clocking over 4,000 km. 

At the last stop of Congress' ambitious march - Bharat Jodo Yatra - Rahul Gandhi reached Srinagar, where he was seen having a 'snowball fight' with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. 
The photos and videos are the answer to Gandhi's own questions which he has been consistently asking the ruling government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on several occasions has questioned BJP's decision to remove article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and claimed that the abrogation of the special status of the UT has deteriorated the condition of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the photos and videos of Rahul Gandhi engaging in snowball fights, walking without any fear of terror attack on roads of the UT, and unfurling the tricolour at the Lal Chowk themselves quash all the allegations made by him over the revocation of article 370 and establish a picture of changing Kashmir.

