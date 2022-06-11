What has happened in the country today has never happened before. In 14 states, thousands of people took to the streets at the same time after Friday prayers. And they did whatever they wanted for a few hours. They pelted stones, set vehicles on fire and even threw bombs at the police. Miscreants even hanged an effigy of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma from an electric wire resembling a public execution near a mosque in Karnataka. A curfew has been imposed in several parts of Jharkhand’s Ranchi after some policemen, reportedly the SP as well, were injured while trying to control an irate mob near Hanuman Temple, situated on Ranchi's Main Road.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed the violent protests that took place across the country after Friday's namaz.

Famous writer Saadat Hasan Manto once said,. "When religion comes out of the heart, it becomes poison" and this is what is happening in our country right now. Today, there were protests at more than 90 places in 14 states. And there were 8 such protests in which there were incidents of violence and stone pelting. The protests were held simultaneously at more than 90 places in 14 states of the country and the biggest similarity among them is that all these protests took place after Friday prayers in mosques.

This cannot be a coincidence at all. There must have been some big conspiracy and plan behind this as the issue started with a TV debate on 26th May. And today, 15 days have passed since then. But today, suddenly a violent mob across the country came out on the streets and demanded the hanging of Nupur Sharma.

The maximum violence was seen in Prayagraj, where a violent mob pelted stones at the police and some vehicles were also set on fire.

