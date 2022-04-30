हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Daily news & analysis

DNA Exclusive: Drugs seizure from Shaheen Bagh and its possible link to Taliban

In today's DNA, Zee News' Aditi Tyagi analyses the possible connection of the busted drug syndicate to Taliban.  

Zee News' Aditi Tyagi analyses drug racket's possible link to Taliban.

In a flabbergasting news, the Narcotics Controls Bureau on Tuesday (April 29th) busted a drug smuggling racket in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area that might have its links to Taliban. The seized drugs have a market value of a whopping Rs 400 crore. As per the available information, the mastermind of this drug racket is currently based in Dubai.

The NCB arrested four people in this case, among which, two are Afghanistan nationals. It is being suspected that this can well be a case of Narco-terrorism.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Aditi Tyagi analyses the possible connection of the busted drug syndicate to Taliban. 

In the raid, the Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 50 KGs of Heroin and 47 KGs of suspected intoxicated element. The NCB has claimed that an international drug syndicate was being operated from Shaheen Bagh that has links to the Taliban - the hardline Islamic group that now controls the administration of Aghanistan.

The NCB raided a house in Shaheen Bagh after getting secret information. The NCB team seized Rs 30 Lakh cash and a cash-counting machine from the location. The seizure of the cash-counting machine tells volumes about the group's income from the illegal trade.

As per the NCB, the drugs were smuggled into Delhi from Afghanistan, not only this, the drug paddlers were running the business from Delhi only.

Watch DNA with Aditi Tyagi for detailed analysis of drug syndicate's connection to Taliban. 
 

Tags:
Daily news & analysisShaheen BaghDrug Racket busted in Shaheen BaghShaheen Bagh drug racket busteddrug racket Shaheen Bagh
