DNA Exclusive: Inside story of clash between Indian-Chinese troops in Tawang

New Delhi: The troops of the Indian and Chinese armies clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, the Indian Army said on Monday. The face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", Army added. About 300 soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army came to Yangtse in Tawang. China considers this place as a disputed site and claims its right over it. These Chinese soldiers tried to remove the Indian Army post built at an altitude of 17 thousand feet. Like Galwan, the PLA troops came with barbed sticks and electric batons to attack the Indian troops but they were ready for such an attack.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will explain the inside story of China's intrusion in Tawang and India's befitting response.

In the retaliatory attack of Indian soldiers, Chinese soldiers fled after being badly injured. After the clash on December 11, Chinese army officials held a flag meeting with the Indian Army and the matter has calmed down a bit. At present, both armies have withdrawn from the place where this dispute took place. Earlier in the year 1975, there was a dispute in Tawang, when 4 soldiers of India were martyred. This is the first time since Galwan in 2020 that such a clash has taken place between the soldiers of India and China.

China officially recognized the LAC as the Line of Control in 1993. However, it claims Aksai Chin as its land in Ladakh and after the 1962 war, China also occupied this entire area.

Tawang is considered part of Tibet by China. Since the occupation of Tibet, it claims the whole of Arunachal, including Tawang. China does not accept the demarcation that has taken place between India and China, that is why there are differences between the two countries.

Watch tonight's DNA for a detailed analysis.