DNA Exclusive: NDA vs UPA - Analysing rising inflation

New Delhi: One of India’s oldest parties Congress, which has been sitting in the opposition for the last 8 years now, has finally woken up and raised integral issues to hold the Narendra Modi-led government responsible. The party on Friday held a massive nationwide protest on key issues like inflation, price rise, unemployment and others. The Congress parliamentarians wore black outfits to the house to register their protest in the parliament and observed ‘Black Friday.’ The protest began with Rahul Gandhi’s fiesty press conference that begin with him asking the media if they are enjoying the onset of dictatorship in India under the Modi regime. He went on to call the ED’s case and probe against Congress leaders in the National Herald case amid other issues “death of democracy”, a statement slammed by many BJP leaders.

In today’s DNA, Zee Media’s Rohit Ranjan has analysed the issue and gravity of the price rise situation in India and how the focus of this huge protest, which was centred on the issue of Inflation and price rise, was conveniently shifted to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the black outfits worn by the Congress leaders.

UPA vs NDA- Price Rise analysis

Zee News analysed the inflation rate from the year 2004 to 2014 and the inflation rate from the year 2014 to 2022 to understand the trend and economic growth under UPA and NDA governments respectively.

Readers will be surprised to know that inflation was much more uncontrolled in the UPA government than in the Modi government. In the year 2006, the inflation rate in India was 5.80 per cent, while in the year 2015 i.e. after 10 years, the same inflation rate was 4.95 per cent. The inflation rate in 2007 was 6.37 per cent while in 2017, it was just 3.3%.

This apart, the Inflation rate in 2008 was 8.35 per cent. But in 2018 the inflation rate was 3.94 per cent. The inflation rate in 2009 was 10.88 per cent and in 2019 this rate was only 3.73 per cent. In 2010, inflation broke all records. At that time the inflation rate had reached the level of 11.99 per cent. Whereas in 2020, the inflation rate came to 6.62 per cent when the country was already struggling with Covid.

Petrol price- NDA vs UPA

The prices of petrol and diesel were much higher in the UPA government than in the Modi government. Petrol prices per litre increased by 101 per cent in 10 years of the UPA government. Whereas in the eight years, this rise has only been 35.25 per cent. Similarly, in the 10 years of the UPA government, per litre diesel prices had increased by 124 per cent. Whereas the present central government has increased the prices of diesel per litre by 61.5 per cent in the last eight years.

Watch today's DNA here!