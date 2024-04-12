DNA Exclusive: Political Slugfest Over Rameshwaram Cafe Blast As NIA Arrests Accused

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested the perpetrator and the architect behind the explosion at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru. The two key absconders in the Rameswaram Cafe blast case, identified as Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb, were traced out to their hideout near Kolkata and were apprehended by the NIA team.

In today's DNA, Zee News Anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the political bickering on the Rameshwaram Cafe blast after the NIA arrested two accused from West Bengal.

Amid the electoral atmosphere, politics inevitably seeps into every issue, and the recent case is no exception. BJP has initiated the discussion by raising concerns about the Mamata government's handling of the apprehended suspects from Bengal.

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to 'X' to express and wrote, "NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists."

In response, the West Bengal Police challenged this assertion through a post on X. They refuted the claims made by the BJP leader and criticized their disparaging remarks. "Contrary to the claims made by @amitmalviya, the fact is that, two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies," wrote West Bengal Police.

"The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies. West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities," the state police further said.

In the midst of this exchange, Mamata Banerjee, while addressing an election rally in Cooch Behar, did not shy away from responding to the BJP's accusations. "Heard one BJP leader saying that a bomb blast took place in Bangalore. The accused are from Karnataka, not from here. They were hiding in Bengal for two hours and in two hours our police managed to nab them. And they are saying that Bengal is not safe?" She took the names of the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Bihar.