DNA Exclusive: Unlock 2.0 begins amid COVID protocols, workers return to their factories, offices in NCR

New Delhi: Delhi started its Unlock 2.0 process on Monday (June 7) and began easing restrictions after a hiatus of 1.5 months in view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the national capital, albeit with strict compliance in coronavirus guidelines and protocols. The national capital had been under lockdown since April 19 in view of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

Although shops, including standalone and vends opened in the national capital on Monday, cinemas, theatres, restaurants, bars, gyms, spas, barbershops and beauty parlours continues to remain shut till further orders. Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed an increase in the volume of traffic on Monday following the easing of COVID curbs.

Delhi govt offices resume operations, workers return to factories

Delhi government offices resumed after one and half months on Monday with a thin attendance following further relaxations of lockdown restrictions in the national capital. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order on Saturday announced the reopening of the city's government and private offices with 50 per cent staff attendance. The government offices have been allowed to open with 100 per cent attendance of Group A officers. Fifty per cent of officers below the Group A category will attend the offices while the rest will work from home, an official statement said.

DMRC, DTC buses resume operations with 50 per cent capacity

The Delhi metro services resumed operations on Monday after a gap of two months amidst the ongoing pandemic with the provision of travel with 50 percent seating only for the containment of COVID. DMRC recorded 4.5 lakh passenger journeys till 8 pm, having resumed services after nearly a month during which train operations remained suspended in view of the second COVID wave. Passengers will be allowed to travel by sitting only on alternate seats with no provision for standing travel till further directions. Special nine flying squads were also deployed to randomly check inside trains for any kind of violations and counsel people to refrain from doing so for their own and everyone's safety.

From general commuters to sanitation workers and station staff to security personnel, all expressed happiness to see Delhi Metro services being resumed, even as the DMRC urged people to use the rapid transit system only when necessary.

The DTC bus services too resumed operations in Delhi with 50 per cent capacity starting June 7.

Temples across the national capital were also opened on Monday in strict compliance with COVID19 guidelines as daily cases of coronavirus witnessed a drop in numbers. Delhi recorded 231 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two-and-a-half months and 36 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate stood dipped to 0.36 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Shopping malls, shops open in Delhi

Shops and shopping malls reopened on odd-even basis, and other economic activities like registration of properties, offices and metro services, also resumed after nearly one and a half months, following more relaxation of lockdown. Markets and malls, however, wore a dull and deserted look and only a few shops and outlets reopened on odd-even basis. Police and the district administrations have formed teams to ensure no Covid norms are broken as the markets, malls and complexes reopen from 10 am to 8 pm.

