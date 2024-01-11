DNA Exclusive: Zee News Sting Operation Exposes Dark World Of Counterfeit Drugs

NEW DELHI: In a ground-breaking Sting Operation, Zee News, led by its journalists Abhishek Kumar and Shivank Mishra, exposes the dark underbelly of counterfeit drugs. This exclusive investigation, codenamed Operation D, peels back the layers to reveal the manufacturing, supply chain, and modus operandi of the thriving underworld of fake medicines in India.

The focus shifts to Unnao, a city in Himachal Pradesh infamous as the hub of counterfeit drug production. Zee News journalists penetrate the world of Balram Singh Chauhan, a key player in the counterfeit drug trade. The investigation unravels the demand for fake medications targeting common illnesses like cold, fever, blood pressure, and diabetes.

Chauhan, the merchant of fake medicines, willingly discloses his readiness to supply counterfeit drugs mimicking renowned brands. Detailed discussions reveal delivery timelines and the profit margins within this lucrative business. Shockingly, Chauhan claims that obtaining copies of critical medicines for severe illnesses is entirely feasible, admitting that every fourth medicine sold in India is a duplicate, known as "D" in the pharmaceutical underworld.

The investigation extends beyond Chauhan's assertions, shedding light on the vast network of counterfeit drug operations across the country. The intricate web involves schemes, covert deliveries, and even the recruitment of scientists to ensure that counterfeit drugs escape detection.

Despite alarming revelations, Zee News reaches out to regulatory bodies, including the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) and the State Drug Controller. However, responses remain elusive, raising questions about the efficacy of the existing regulatory framework.

Sun Pharma, one of India's multinational pharmaceutical giants, responds to allegations of counterfeit drug production within its name. While not addressing the specific claims in Himachal Pradesh, Sun Pharma emphasizes its commitment to curbing counterfeit drugs and highlights its enforcement team's efforts.

Zee News, through Operation D, aims to raise awareness about the grave threat posed by counterfeit drugs to public health. The investigation calls for immediate and stringent actions from regulatory authorities and pharmaceutical companies to eradicate the fake drug menace from the roots. It is a plea for a safer and healthier India.

Join us for an in-depth analysis and discussion tonight on DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain, as we unfold the layers of Operation D and its implications on the health and safety of every citizen. This is a critical juncture where awareness can lead to change. Don't miss out on the truth; your health depends on it.