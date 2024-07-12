Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday used his social media account to appeal in favor of BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani. Taking to X, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urged trolls to refrain from making demeaning and derogatory remarks against her. His attempt to quell slurs against the BJP leader came after Smriti Irani faced hate, allegedly from Congress supporters, following her loss in the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi and her vacating of her official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi last week.

“Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi on his X handle.

In a message to trolls, LoP Gandhi stated that humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi by around 55,000 votes in the Amethi constituency, earning the tag of 'giant slayer.' However, in the recently concluded 2024 elections, she lost the seat to Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma by about 1.6 lakh votes.

The defeat of Smriti Irani by a relatively unknown Congress candidate sent party workers into a frenzy, with many mocking her and calling it a "humiliating" and "shameful" loss. However, the Leader of Opposition's post did not win any favor with the BJP, as the party's IT cell in charge criticized him, calling it the "most disingenuous" attempt to discredit her.

“After unleashing Congress leaders, like a pack of wolves, on the woman who defeated him in Amethi and smashed his arrogance to smithereens, this is rich,” Amit Malviya said. He also said that such 'gibberish' talk by the Congress leader won't detract from the fact that it was due to Smriti Irani that the 'Balak buddhi' was compelled to relinquish the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.