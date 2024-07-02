Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a key meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party where he advised the Members of Parliament about their behaviour in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Addressing the media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that everyone should take PM Modi seriously when he speaks. "The manner in which LoP Rahul Gandhi behaved yesterday, turned his back towards the Speaker, spoke out of rules and insulted the Speaker is something that people of our party, the NDA should not do," said Rijiju.

"Yesterday, the way Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi behaved, he turned his back towards the Speaker and even insulted him. We must not be doing this. This is our lesson," said Rijiju quoting PM Modi.

#WATCH | After NDA Parliamentary party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "PM has also made one request. Every MP, along with their family, should visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya...At Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the journey from Pt Jawaharlal Nehru to PM… pic.twitter.com/jeyM6X7lK9 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

PM Modi also asked NDA MPs to work by prioritising the country. "The PM guided us well regarding the conduct of MPs. He said that every MP should present the matters of their constituency in the House very well as per rules. He also told us to develop expertise in other major issues of interest - be it water, environment, or social area. So, PM told us to develop expertise in those areas. PM urged NDA MPs to follow the rules of the Parliament, Parliamentary democracy system and conduct which is essential to becoming a good MP."

PM Modi will be addressing the Lok Sabha this evening at 5PM where he will reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address. The Prime Minister is likely to counter the accusations made by the Opposition MPs including the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.