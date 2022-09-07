New Delhi: A 40-year-old man from Delhi was killed by an 18-year-old boy Nakul Kumar Das over an altercation regarding a popular street food - momos. The boy who was arrested on Monday stabbed the man with a knife after they had an argument. The man Jitender Mehto was stabbed by the teenager which was witnessed by bystanders as well.

As per a report on TOI, when Mehto was eating a plate of momos, he accidentally brushed off the 18-year-old boy's hand. As a result, the boy's plate fell and he lost his cool. The two got into a verbal argument. However, it took a violent turn after the accused stabbed the victim with a knife.

Also Read: Man stabbed to death in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar; murder caught on CCTV

On further inquiry, it was revealed that the accused was under the influence of beer and have an altercation with the deceased while he was eating Momos near Tiranga Chowk, he had an argument with the deceased, which led to a quarrel and thereafter he stabbed the deceased.

As per SHO Ranhola, the accused used a knife to stab the deceased, and the weapon of the offence has been recovered. The accused was arrested under 302 of the Indian Penal Court. Further probe on the investigation is awaited.

(With ANI inputs)