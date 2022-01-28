E-Daakhil portal for consumer grievances launched in Rajasthan. Details here

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Friday (January 28) launched an online portal called e-Daakhil to receive and address consumer complaints. The portal was launched by the Chairman of Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Justice Banwari Lal Sharma.

Naveen Jain, Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said many facilities have been made available on the 'e-Daakhil' portal.

Features of the e-Dakhil portal

Consumers can have facilities such as e-notices, link to download the documents related to the case, VC links for hearing through video conference, facilities to file written reply by the party and alerts on SMS and e-mail.

How does it work?

Consumers in Rajasthan will now be able to register their complaints online with consumer commissions.

After registering themselves on the e-Daakhil portal, consumers can register their complaints online with the state commission and all the district commissions and get the fees paid online, said Jain.

By registering complaints sitting at home through the portal, consumers will get great relief and their time and money will be saved.

Who created the portal?

The secretary informed that the e-filing portal has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and permission has been taken from the National Consumer Commission to implement the e-filing system in the state.

