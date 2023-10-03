trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670344
Earthquake In Noida: Massive Tremors Felt Across Delhi NCR, North India

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and parts of north India around 2:50 pm on Tuesday. 

Oct 03, 2023
New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of north India around 2:50 pm on Tuesday. The earthquake tremors in Delhi NCR and other parts of north India were felt for over 20 seconds. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Nepal”, the National Center for Seismology posted on X. The National Centre for Seismology reported that the earthquake's epicenter in Nepal was situated at a latitude of 29.39 degrees north and a longitude of 81.23 degrees east.

The earthquake was felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). There are reports that tremors were felt in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Hapur, and Amroha as well. Parts of Uttarakhand also experienced tremors following the back-to-back earthquakes in Nepal. 

Residents rushed out of their homes in panic as the earthquake persisted for more than a minute. 

 

 

