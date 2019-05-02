close

Enforcement Directorate

ED attaches properties worth over Rs 70 lakh linked to JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached properties worth Rs 73.12 lakh in connection with terror funding case linked to terrorist JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, reported news agency ANI.

The properties belonged to Mohammad Salman and his family members. Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation.

The funds received by Salman were used for the construction of a mosque at Uttawsr in Palwal, Haryana, and marriage of poor girls. 

An initial investigation has resulted in initial quantification of proceeds of crime to the tune of more than Rs 4.70 crore.

