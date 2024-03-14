NewsIndia
SANDESHKHALI

ED Raids Multiple Locations Linked To Shahjahan Sheikh In Sandeshkhali Over Land Grabbing Charges

Shahjahan was apprehended on February 29 by West Bengal Police from a hideout in Minakhan, North 24 Parganas district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ED Raids Multiple Locations Linked To Shahjahan Sheikh In Sandeshkhali Over Land Grabbing Charges

Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at various sites in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, linked to Sheikh Shahjahan regarding a purported land seizure case. Security searches were conducted at his residence and are currently ongoing. Shahjahan stands accused of sexual violence and land usurpation in Sandeshkhali village. Shahjahan was apprehended on February 29 by West Bengal Police from a hideout in Minakhan, North 24 Parganas district. These recent operations are in response to a new Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) linked to Shahjahan's alleged land grabbing activities.

Earlier in February, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal related to the same land-grabbing case. Additionally, the agency had previously conducted raids in January pertaining to the Public Distribution System (PDS) scam, another case implicating Shahjahan. 

A previous search operation in January encountered resistance when ED officials were attacked en route to raid Shahjahan and other Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shankar Adhya's residences. Around 200 locals, purportedly supporters of the TMC leader, obstructed the officials and armed paramilitary forces, resulting in injuries to two ED officials. This incident sparked a political feud, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioning the state government's handling of law and order and the TMC accusing the agency of instigating the locals. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs intervened, demanding a comprehensive report from the West Bengal government regarding the attacks. Shahjahan had evaded capture until his arrest, prompting the Calcutta High Court to instruct a collaborative Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprised of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and West Bengal Police to investigate an assault on ED officials in Sandeshkhali. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!
DNA Video
BJP 2nd Candidate List Update: Know about VIP candidate of BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: A picture that puts BCCI to shame
DNA Video
DNA: In which countries blind cricket is recognized?
DNA Video
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?
DNA Video
DNA: Why doesn't BCCI 'see' blind cricket?
DNA Video
President of Pakistan will make his daughter the first lady
DNA Video
DNA: Big trouble for China!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of SC's 'new order' on electoral bonds
DNA
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel